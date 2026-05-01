Ernie Clement News: Getting first day off
Clement is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins.
Clement started Toronto's first 31 games of the season, but he'll receive his first day off Friday while in the midst of a 2-for-14 slump. Lenyn Sosa will instead man the keystone and bat sixth versus Minnesota righty Simeon Woods Richardson.
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