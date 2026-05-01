Ernie Clement headshot

Ernie Clement News: Getting first day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Clement is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins.

Clement started Toronto's first 31 games of the season, but he'll receive his first day off Friday while in the midst of a 2-for-14 slump. Lenyn Sosa will instead man the keystone and bat sixth versus Minnesota righty Simeon Woods Richardson.

Ernie Clement
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ernie Clement See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ernie Clement See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
16 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago
How OBP Fantasy Baseball Leagues Change Player Values
MLB
How OBP Fantasy Baseball Leagues Change Player Values
Author Image
Mark Strotman
25 days ago