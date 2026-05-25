Ernie Clement News: Goes deep in defeat
Clement went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss against the Marlins.
Clement was a bright spot in the loss, launching a solo homer in the sixth inning to extend his hitting streak to eight games. The second baseman hasn't provided much over-the-fence thump with four homers in 213 plate appearances, though he has stood out with a .299 batting average and 17 doubles, tied with Matt Olson for the most in MLB.
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