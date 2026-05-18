Ernie Clement News: Hits three-run homer in loss
Clement went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, four RBI, one walk and two runs scored in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Yankees.
Following back-to-back singles from Vladimir Guerrero and Kazuma Okamoto to lead off the top of the fourth inning, Clement took Ryan Weathers deep for a two-out, three-run shot to give the Blue Jays a 3-1 lead. He later drove in a fourth run with a fielder's choice groundout. After failing to homer in the first 29 games of the season, Clement has three homers over his last 17 contests. He's now slashing .283/.309/.406 with the three long balls, 16 RBI, 18 runs scored, one stolen base and a 7:15 BB:K across 188 plate appearances this season.
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