Ernie Clement headshot

Ernie Clement News: Ready to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Clement (illness) will start at second base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

While recovering from a bout with strep throat, Clement was limited to a pinch-hitting role in Tuesday's 5-4 loss, but he appears ready to play a full nine innings Wednesday. Since rapping out a season-high five hits May 9 against the Angels, Clement has fallen into a bit of a lull at the dish, going 6-for-27 (.222 average) over his ensuing nine games.

Ernie Clement
Toronto Blue Jays
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