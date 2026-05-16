Ernie Clement News: Resting Saturday
Clement isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers.
Clement went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run during Friday's series opener, and he'll now step out of the lineup to give Lenyn Sosa a start at the keystone Saturday.
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