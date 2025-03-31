Ernie Clement News: Sitting again Monday

Clement is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

Clement has now hit the bench three times through the Blue Jays' first five games. All of his absences have come against right-handed pitching, so Clement may be viewed as more of a part-time player even after performing at a better-than-league-average level versus righties in 2024 (.312 wOBA, 104 wRC+). Playing time could become even more difficult to come by for Clement when Daulton Varsho (shoulder) returns from the injured list, as Will Wagner would likely be deployed at third base even more frequently after having thus far moved between the hot corner and designated hitter.