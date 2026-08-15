Ernie Clement News: Sitting Saturday
Clement isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.
Clement will get a breather after going 2-for-13 with three RBI, a run and a steal across his last four starts. His absence will allow Josh Smith to start at second base and bat eighth.
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