Ernie Clement headshot

Ernie Clement News: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Clement isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.

Clement will get a breather after going 2-for-13 with three RBI, a run and a steal across his last four starts. His absence will allow Josh Smith to start at second base and bat eighth.

Ernie Clement
Toronto Blue Jays
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