Ernie Clement News: Swipes bag Sunday

Clement went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

Getting the start at second base and batting second, Clement swiped third base in the fourth inning after a leadoff single, his first stolen base of the spring. After being deployed as a super-utility player in 2025 and playing at least 15 games at all four infield positions, the 30-year-old will get a crack at the full-time job at the keystone this season on the heels of a .277/.313/.398 slash line with nine homers and six steals in 157 contests.