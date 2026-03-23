Ernie Clement headshot

Ernie Clement News: Swipes bag Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Clement went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

Getting the start at second base and batting second, Clement swiped third base in the fourth inning after a leadoff single, his first stolen base of the spring. After being deployed as a super-utility player in 2025 and playing at least 15 games at all four infield positions, the 30-year-old will get a crack at the full-time job at the keystone this season on the heels of a .277/.313/.398 slash line with nine homers and six steals in 157 contests.

Ernie Clement
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ernie Clement See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ernie Clement See More
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
25 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
27 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Third Base
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Third Base
Author Image
Jan Levine
39 days ago
How to Evaluate MLB Prospect Rankings for Fantasy Baseball Success
MLB
How to Evaluate MLB Prospect Rankings for Fantasy Baseball Success
Author Image
Mark Strotman
45 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
46 days ago