Ernie Clement News: Taking seat Monday

Clement is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Clement will head to the bench for the series opener after he picked up starts in four of the past five games. Though he'll likely have a regular spot in the lineup against lefties, Clement may have to settle for more of a part-time role against right-handed pitching while the Blue Jays often deploy Will Wagner at third base and rotate other players at designated hitter in those matchups.