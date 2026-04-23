Ernie Clement headshot

Ernie Clement News: Three hits in Wednesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Clement went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Angels.

The 30-year-old infielder extended his hitting streak to seven games, but Wednesday's RBI was actually his first during that stretch despite hitting .400 (12-for-30). Clement doesn't offer much more than a strong batting average for fantasy purposes, posting a .320/.327/.420 slash line through 24 contests on the season with 10 doubles, zero homers, one steal, six RBI and eight runs.

Ernie Clement
Toronto Blue Jays
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