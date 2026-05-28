Esmerlyn Valdez News: Demoted to Indianapolis

The Pirates optioned Valdez to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.

Valdez appeared in five games for the Pirates during his first career stint in the majors, going 2-for-16 with a pair of homers, five total RBI and nine strikeouts. Pittsburgh presumably wasn't satisfied with the 22-year-old's poor strikeout rate, so he'll return to Triple-A while the team brings up utility man Tyler Callihan to fill the open spot on the bench.