Esmerlyn Valdez headshot

Esmerlyn Valdez News: Demoted to Indianapolis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

The Pirates optioned Valdez to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.

Valdez appeared in five games for the Pirates during his first career stint in the majors, going 2-for-16 with a pair of homers, five total RBI and nine strikeouts. Pittsburgh presumably wasn't satisfied with the 22-year-old's poor strikeout rate, so he'll return to Triple-A while the team brings up utility man Tyler Callihan to fill the open spot on the bench.

Esmerlyn Valdez
Pittsburgh Pirates
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