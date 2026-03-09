Esmerlyn Valdez News: Dismissed from big-league camp
The Pirates optioned Valdez to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.
Valdez was one of eight players dismissed from big-league camp in the Pirates' latest round of roster cuts. The Pirates added the 22-year-old corner outfielder to the 40-man roster over the winter after he slashed .286/.376/.520 with 26 home runs across 528 plate appearances between High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona in 2025.
