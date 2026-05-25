Esmerlyn Valdez News: Exiting starting nine
Valdez is not in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Cubs.
Valdez started the first three games for the Pirates upon his promotion and launched his first career hit and home run in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays. However, he will begin Monday's festivities on the bench. Jhostynxon Garcia, Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds will patrol the outfield for Pittsburgh.
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