Esmerlyn Valdez News: Getting back on track
Valdez went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Friday against the Red Sox.
Valdez has been in a significant slump for much of August, but he has started to turn things around in his last few starts. Across the last four games, he's gone 5-for-15 with three RBI, three runs scored and a double. While a limited sample, Valdez has also encouragingly struck out only 18.8 percent of the time in that span.
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