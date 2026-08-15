Esmerlyn Valdez News: Getting back on track

Valdez went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Friday against the Red Sox.

Valdez has been in a significant slump for much of August, but he has started to turn things around in his last few starts. Across the last four games, he's gone 5-for-15 with three RBI, three runs scored and a double. While a limited sample, Valdez has also encouragingly struck out only 18.8 percent of the time in that span.