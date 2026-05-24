Esmerlyn Valdez headshot

Esmerlyn Valdez News: Hits first career homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Valdez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Valdez launched his first career major-league home run off Chase Lee in the top of the sixth inning. It also marked the 22-year-old's first career hit, as he's gone just 1-for-8 through his first three games with the Pirates. While he's been substituted for twice, Valdez has started each game for the big club since making his debut Friday.

Esmerlyn Valdez
Pittsburgh Pirates
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