Esmerlyn Valdez News: Hits first career homer

Valdez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Valdez launched his first career major-league home run off Chase Lee in the top of the sixth inning. It also marked the 22-year-old's first career hit, as he's gone just 1-for-8 through his first three games with the Pirates. While he's been substituted for twice, Valdez has started each game for the big club since making his debut Friday.