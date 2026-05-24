Esmerlyn Valdez News: Hits first career homer
Valdez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jays.
Valdez launched his first career major-league home run off Chase Lee in the top of the sixth inning. It also marked the 22-year-old's first career hit, as he's gone just 1-for-8 through his first three games with the Pirates. While he's been substituted for twice, Valdez has started each game for the big club since making his debut Friday.
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