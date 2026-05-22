Esmerlyn Valdez headshot

Esmerlyn Valdez News: Hitting seventh in MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Valdez will start in right field and bat seventh Friday in Toronto in his major-league debut.

Valdez received his first big-league promotion after slashing .253/.381/.506 with 10 homers in 46 games with Triple-A Indianapolis this season. The 22-year-old is not guaranteed everyday playing time with the Pirates, so it would behoove him to get off to a good start.

Esmerlyn Valdez
Pittsburgh Pirates
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