Esmerlyn Valdez News: Promoted to big leagues
The Pirates recalled Valdez from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
Valdez earned his first promotion to the majors after slashing .253/.381/.506 with 10 homers, 29 RBI and 25 runs scored over 194 plate appearances at Indianapolis. He's worked primarily in right field throughout his minor-league career, making him a logical choice to fill in as Pittsburgh's right fielder while Ryan O'Hearn (quad) is on the injured list. That said, the Pirates recalled Jhostynxon Garcia from Triple-A on Tuesday for a similar purpose, so it's unclear how reps will be divided between the two prospects.
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