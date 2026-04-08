Esmil Valencia headshot

Esmil Valencia Injury: Sidelined at Single-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Single-A Jupiter placed Valencia on the 7-day injured list Tuesday with a broken finger, Fish On First Prospects reports.

Valencia went 3-for-10 with a triple and two steals in three games for the Hammerheads before suffering the injury. He should return sometime this summer.

Esmil Valencia
Miami Marlins
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