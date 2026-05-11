Esmil Valencia headshot

Esmil Valencia News: Returns from finger fracture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Valencia (finger) was activated from the 7-day injured list Friday.

Valencia missed a month after suffering a broken finger. He's logged three games at Single-A Jupiter since being activated, going 3-for-13 with a double, three RBI, three stolen bases and one run scored.

Esmil Valencia
Miami Marlins
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