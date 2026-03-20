Esteury Ruiz Injury: Exits with side tightness

Ruiz was removed from Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals due to left side tightness, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Ruiz suffered the injury after taking a swing in the third inning and needed assistance making it into the dugout. The speedy outfielder owns just a .446 OPS this spring through 41 plate appearances and already had slim odds of breaking camp with the big club before getting hurt.