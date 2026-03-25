Esteury Ruiz Injury: Officially placed on IL
The Marlins placed Ruiz (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Sunday.
Ruiz sustained a high-grade left oblique strain in this past Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals. The expected recovery time is 6-to-8 weeks, which will keep him out of action until at least mid-May. With Ruiz and Kyle Stowers (oblique) both sidelined to start the season, the Marlins bolstered their outfield depth by signing Austin Slater to a one-year contract Tuesday.
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