Esteury Ruiz Injury: Set to begin rehab assignment
Ruiz will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.
Ruiz was given a 6-to-8-week return timeline when he landed on the injured list in late March with a high-grade left oblique strain. While returning to a competitive environment is an encouraging development in his recovery, the 27-year-old outfielder will likely remain in the minors for an extended period, giving him plenty of time to ramp up before coming off the IL.
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