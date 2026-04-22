Esteury Ruiz headshot

Esteury Ruiz Injury: Slated to rejoin team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 4:51pm

Ruiz (oblique) has completed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville and will meet the Marlins in San Francisco ahead of Friday's series opener against the Giants, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Ruiz opened the season on the 10-day injured list due to a high-grade left oblique strain that he sustained in spring training. He has progressed enough in his recovery to rejoin the Marlins and could make his MLB season debut during the team's weekend road series. Miami opened up a spot for Ruiz on the 26-man roster by designating Austin Slater for assignment Wednesday, per Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida.

Esteury Ruiz
Miami Marlins
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