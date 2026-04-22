Esteury Ruiz Injury: Slated to rejoin team
Ruiz (oblique) has completed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville and will meet the Marlins in San Francisco ahead of Friday's series opener against the Giants, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.
Ruiz opened the season on the 10-day injured list due to a high-grade left oblique strain that he sustained in spring training. He has progressed enough in his recovery to rejoin the Marlins and could make his MLB season debut during the team's weekend road series. Miami opened up a spot for Ruiz on the 26-man roster by designating Austin Slater for assignment Wednesday, per Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Esteury Ruiz See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week24 days ago
-
Rounding Third
AL Tout Wars Auction Review27 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases34 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Sprinting in Spring44 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East58 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Esteury Ruiz See More