Esteury Ruiz Injury: Ticketed for extended IL stint
Ruiz was diagnosed Sunday with a high-grade left oblique strain and is expected to require 6-to-8 weeks of recovery time, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Ruiz appeared to be on track to make the Marlins' Opening Day roster as a potential short-side platoon player due to his speed and ability to cover all three outfield spots, but the oblique injury he sustained Friday will end up forcing him to the injured list. His oblique strain is considered more severe than the one recently sustained by fellow outfielder Kyle Stowers, who is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks. The injuries to Ruiz and Stowers likely strengthen Heriberto Hernandez's chances of beginning the season as an everyday player for Miami.
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