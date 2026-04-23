Esteury Ruiz headshot

Esteury Ruiz News: Activated from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 1:12pm

The Marlins Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.comRuiz (oblique) from the injured list Thursday.

A left oblique strain has kept Ruiz on the injured list since Opening Day, but he began playing in rehab games at Triple-A Jacksonville on April 15 and has now been cleared to rejoin the big club. The 27-year-old outfielder owns a .639 OPS in his MLB career and will likely see most of his opportunities come against left-handed starters while with Miami. Austin Slater was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

Esteury Ruiz
Miami Marlins
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