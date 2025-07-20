Esteury Ruiz News: Cracks first homer

Ruiz went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers.

The 26-year-old drew the start in left field and slugged his first long ball since April 17, 2024, when with the Athletics, with a 413-foot blast off Milwaukee starter Jose Quintana in the fifth. Ruiz was promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 3 after slashing .292/.394/.458 with eight homers and 38 stolen bases across 300 plate appearances. The Los Angeles outfielder has been used strictly in a short-side platoon role at the big leagues, posting a .250 (4-for-16) average with six strikeouts in 12 games since promotion.