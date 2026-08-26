Esteury Ruiz News: Retreating to bench Wednesday

Ruiz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Ruiz had started the previous four games, going 0-for-8 with a 1:6 BB:K while reaching base on two hit-by-pitches. Three of those starts came against left-handed pitching, and Ruiz looks as though he could mainly be limited to a short-side platoon role in the wake of Kyle Stowers' return from the injured list Monday.