Esteury Ruiz News: Retreating to bench Wednesday
Ruiz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Ruiz had started the previous four games, going 0-for-8 with a 1:6 BB:K while reaching base on two hit-by-pitches. Three of those starts came against left-handed pitching, and Ruiz looks as though he could mainly be limited to a short-side platoon role in the wake of Kyle Stowers' return from the injured list Monday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Esteury Ruiz See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target25 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Esteury Ruiz See More