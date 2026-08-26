Esteury Ruiz headshot

Esteury Ruiz News: Retreating to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Ruiz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Ruiz had started the previous four games, going 0-for-8 with a 1:6 BB:K while reaching base on two hit-by-pitches. Three of those starts came against left-handed pitching, and Ruiz looks as though he could mainly be limited to a short-side platoon role in the wake of Kyle Stowers' return from the injured list Monday.

Esteury Ruiz
Miami Marlins
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