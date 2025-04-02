Esteury Ruiz News: Sent to L.A.

The Dodgers acquired Ruiz from the Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for right-hander Carlos Duran, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Ruiz has two minor-league options left and will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 26-year-old has blazing speed that helped him steal 67 bases in the majors in 2023, but he's managed a career .243/.297/.343 batting line over parts of three big-league seasons and has also struggled defensively. The Dodgers will see if they're able to get more out of Ruiz than the Athletics were able to.