Esteury Ruiz headshot

Esteury Ruiz News: Sent to L.A.

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 12:22pm

The Dodgers acquired Ruiz from the Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for right-hander Carlos Duran, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Ruiz has two minor-league options left and will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 26-year-old has blazing speed that helped him steal 67 bases in the majors in 2023, but he's managed a career .243/.297/.343 batting line over parts of three big-league seasons and has also struggled defensively. The Dodgers will see if they're able to get more out of Ruiz than the Athletics were able to.

Esteury Ruiz
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
