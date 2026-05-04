Esteury Ruiz headshot

Esteury Ruiz News: Swats second homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Ruiz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.

The 27-year-old supplied all the Marlins' offense when he took a fading Jesus Luzardo deep in the seventh inning. It was Ruiz's second homer of the season, both of which have come in the his last three starts. He's also struck out six times in 12 plate appearances during those contests, however. Ruiz could push his way into a bigger role if he stays hot, but for now he's likely to see most of his action as a short-side platoon option, spelling any of Jakob Marsee, Kyle Stowers or Owen Caissie around the Marlins' outfield.

Esteury Ruiz
Miami Marlins
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