Esteury Ruiz News: Swats third homer

Ruiz went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

With southpaw Andrew Alvarez on the mound for Washington, Ruiz got the start in center field and took him deep in the second inning to open the scoring, but the 27-year-old was replaced by Jakob Marsee in the sixth inning once Alvarez was out of the game. Ruiz is batting just .191 (9-for-47) so far as a Marlin, but seven of his nine hits have gone for extra bases -- including three homers -- and he's stolen eight bags in nine attempts, giving him some appeal as a bargain DFS option on days when he's in the lineup.