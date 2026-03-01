Esteury Ruiz News: Swipes two bags Saturday
Ruiz went 0-for-2 with two stolen bases in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
Getting the start in center field and batting third, the 27-year-old was hit by a Darlin Saladin sinker in the third inning and promptly swiped second and third base before getting stranded. Ruiz's speed has never been in question, just the skills to support it, so he'll need to do more in camp to justify winning a spot on the Marlins' 26-man roster. If Kyle Stowers' hamstring injury lingers into the regular season, however, it could open up a spot for Ruiz to begin the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Esteury Ruiz See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East6 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Outfield13 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats37 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker82 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest150 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Esteury Ruiz See More