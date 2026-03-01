Esteury Ruiz headshot

Esteury Ruiz News: Swipes two bags Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Ruiz went 0-for-2 with two stolen bases in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

Getting the start in center field and batting third, the 27-year-old was hit by a Darlin Saladin sinker in the third inning and promptly swiped second and third base before getting stranded. Ruiz's speed has never been in question, just the skills to support it, so he'll need to do more in camp to justify winning a spot on the Marlins' 26-man roster. If Kyle Stowers' hamstring injury lingers into the regular season, however, it could open up a spot for Ruiz to begin the campaign.

