Esteury Ruiz News: Swipes two more bags Friday
Ruiz went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and two stolen bases in Friday's loss to the Nationals.
Getting the start in center field and batting ninth against southpaw Foster Griffin, Ruiz beat out a potential double-play grounder in the second inning and then promptly swiped second and third base before being stranded. The 27-year-old speed has never been in question, only his ability to get on base often enough to put it to good use in the majors. Over his first 11 games as a Marlin, Ruiz has seen just 21 plate appearances as a short-side platoon option and late-inning defensive replacement or pinch runner, but he's gone 5-for-5 in steal attempts despite batting .190 (4-for-21) with a 0:8 BB:K.
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