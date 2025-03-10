Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Esteury Ruiz headshot

Esteury Ruiz News: Unlikely to win roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 7:40pm

Ruiz is hitting just .130 (3-for-23) with one walk and no stolen bases in 12 games this spring. He appears to be unlikely to win a roster spot, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Ruiz is healthy after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in late September. He played just 45 games between the knee injury and a left wrist strain. He'll likely need revive his career for awhile at Triple-A before getting another chance in the big leagues.

Esteury Ruiz
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now