Esteury Ruiz News: Unlikely to win roster spot

Ruiz is hitting just .130 (3-for-23) with one walk and no stolen bases in 12 games this spring. He appears to be unlikely to win a roster spot, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Ruiz is healthy after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in late September. He played just 45 games between the knee injury and a left wrist strain. He'll likely need revive his career for awhile at Triple-A before getting another chance in the big leagues.