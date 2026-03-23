Ethan Conrad Injury: To miss some time

Conrad (back) is expected to miss roughly the first month of the minor-league season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs selected Conrad with the 17th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, but the young outfielder didn't make his pro debut last year as he recovered from shoulder surgery he had toward the end of his collegiate career. Conrad will now wait a little longer to take the field as he deals with an unspecified lower-back issue. The 21-year-old is considered a fairly polished offensive prospect, and the team will likely be cautious to not rush him back after an extended layoff.