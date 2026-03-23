Ethan Conrad headshot

Ethan Conrad Injury: To miss some time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 5:20pm

Conrad (back) is expected to miss roughly the first month of the minor-league season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs selected Conrad with the 17th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, but the young outfielder didn't make his pro debut last year as he recovered from shoulder surgery he had toward the end of his collegiate career. Conrad will now wait a little longer to take the field as he deals with an unspecified lower-back issue. The 21-year-old is considered a fairly polished offensive prospect, and the team will likely be cautious to not rush him back after an extended layoff.

Ethan Conrad
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ethan Conrad See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ethan Conrad See More
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft Blueprint
MLB
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft Blueprint
Author Image
James Anderson
67 days ago
MLB Draft: Top 30 Dynasty FYPD Rankings
MLB
MLB Draft: Top 30 Dynasty FYPD Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
253 days ago