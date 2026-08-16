Ethan Conrad News: Moving up to High-A
Conrad was promoted to High-A South Bend on Sunday, Chase Ford of MiLB Central reports.
Conrad will move up a level in the Cubs' minor-league system after batting .245 with four home runs, 21 RBI and 14 runs scored over 110 at-bats in 29 contests with Single-A Myrtle Beach. The 22-year-old is considered to be one of Chicago's top overall prospects, and he will now have a chance to prove himself at a higher level before the end of the 2026 campaign.
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