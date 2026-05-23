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Ethan Holliday Injury: Being evaluated for foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Holliday hasn't played for Single-A Fresno since Wednesday due to a left foot injury, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Son of Matt, brother of Jackson and the No. 4 overall pick in 2025, Holliday has impressed so far in his first full professional season, posting a .952 OPS with nine homers and one steal across 152 plate appearances. His campaign is on hold for now, however, as the Rockies evaluate the foot injury. Holliday has not yet been placed on the injured list at Fresno.

Ethan Holliday
Colorado Rockies
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