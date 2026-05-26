Ethan Holliday Injury: Goes on 7-day IL at Single-A

Holliday (foot) was placed on the 7-day injured list at Single-A Fresno on Tuesday, Eli Whitney of Blake Street Banter reports.

Holliday hasn't played in nearly a week due to a left foot injury, and the decision was finally made to put him on the IL. There's no word yet on a specific diagnosis or how much time the top prospect will miss. Holliday has impressed so far in his first full pro season, slashing .262/.395/.557 with nine home runs in 33 games with Fresno, though he is striking out at a 28.3 percent clip.