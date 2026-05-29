Ethan Holliday Injury: Undergoing season-ending surgery
Holliday will undergo surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot and miss the rest of the 2026 season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Holliday underwent several examinations after being removed from Single-A Fresno's lineup last week due to a left foot injury. The injury is severe enough to require surgery and will sideline the 19-year-old prospect for the rest of the 2026 season. He'll end the season slashing .262/.395/.557 with one steal, two triples, nine home runs and 32 RBI across 152 plate appearances.
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