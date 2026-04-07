Ethan Pecko Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Pecko (thoracic outlet syndrome) struck out four over two scoreless innings Saturday in a rehab start for Single-A Fayetteville.

Pecko was missing in action during spring training, and now we know why, per Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline. It's encouraging to see Pecko dominate in his first rehab start -- he allowed two hits and zero walks -- and if he can eventually get back up to speed at Triple-A, he could still be a big-league rotation option later this summer.