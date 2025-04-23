Ethan Pecko Injury: Shelved at Double-A

Double-A Corpus Christi placed Pecko on its 7-day injured list April 10 due to an unspecified injury.

Pecko didn't make any appearances for Corpus Christi before being deactivated. The 22-year-old right-hander saw time at three different levels in 2024 and was especially impressive during his time at Double-A, turning in a 2.36 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB over 26.2 innings.