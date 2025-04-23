Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ethan Pecko headshot

Ethan Pecko Injury: Shelved at Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Double-A Corpus Christi placed Pecko on its 7-day injured list April 10 due to an unspecified injury.

Pecko didn't make any appearances for Corpus Christi before being deactivated. The 22-year-old right-hander saw time at three different levels in 2024 and was especially impressive during his time at Double-A, turning in a 2.36 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB over 26.2 innings.

Ethan Pecko
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now