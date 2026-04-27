Ethan Pecko News: Activated from 7-day IL
Pecko (thoracic outlet syndrome) was activated from the 7-day injured list Friday.
Pecko made three rehab appearances in April while working his way back from thoracic outlet syndrome. He posted a sparkling 1.13 ERA with 15 strikeouts over eight innings during this stretch. Pecko made his first appearance at Triple-A Sugar Land over the weekend, working three scoreless frames while striking out six and walking one.
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