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Ethan Pecko News: Activated from 7-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Pecko (thoracic outlet syndrome) was activated from the 7-day injured list Friday.

Pecko made three rehab appearances in April while working his way back from thoracic outlet syndrome. He posted a sparkling 1.13 ERA with 15 strikeouts over eight innings during this stretch. Pecko made his first appearance at Triple-A Sugar Land over the weekend, working three scoreless frames while striking out six and walking one.

Ethan Pecko
Houston Astros
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