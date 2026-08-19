Ethan Pecko headshot

Ethan Pecko News: Called up ahead of MLB debut Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 1:07pm

The Astros selected Pecko's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 23-year-old righty will start and make his major-league debut Wednesday against the Angels after recording a 4.94 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 71:28 K:BB across 74.2 innings with Sugar Land this season. Pecko will likely need to perform well Wednesday in order to ensure he receives additional starts with the Astros, as Mike Burrows (elbow) has already completed a rehab start and could be ready to return from the 15-day injured list the next time Pecko's turn in the rotation comes up.

Ethan Pecko
Houston Astros
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