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Ethan Pecko News: Potentially in line for call-up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 6:53pm

Pecko was scratched ahead of his scheduled start with Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, potentially signaling that the Astros are planning to call him up, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

No injury was behind the decision to scratch Pecko, who has yet to make an appearance in the big leagues. The Astros seemingly have a spot available in the rotation, as Ronel Blanco was used in long relief during Saturday's 10-5 loss to the Mariners and has submitted a 7.71 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in five appearances (four starts) since returning from the injured list in late July. Regarded as one of the organization's top pitching prospects, the 23-year-old Pecko has submitted a 4.94 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 71:28 K:BB over 74.2 innings this season in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.

Ethan Pecko
Houston Astros
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