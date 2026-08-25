Ethan Pecko News: Receiving another start

Pecko is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Yankees in New York.

Despite a poor showing in his MLB debut last Wednesday against the Angels -- he struck out four and gave up two runs on three hits and three walks over 3.2 innings -- Pecko will end up receiving another turn through the Houston rotation. Though the Yankees rank 28th in the majors with an 80 wRC+ since the All-Star break, Pecko won't make for a comfortable streaming option coming off an underwhelming performance versus the 30th-ranked Angels (75 wRC+). Pecko could be headed back to Triple-A Sugar Land following Tuesday's start, as Mike Burrows (elbow) has pitched well in his first two rehab outings and could be ready to come off the injured list by the end of the week to replace Pecko in the rotation.