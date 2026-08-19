Ethan Pecko News: Short outing in debut

Pecko allowed two runs on three hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out four over 3.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Wednesday.

Pecko threw just 49 of 89 pitches for strikes in his major-league debut. He hadn't been pitched particularly deep into games with Triple-A Sugar Land prior to his call-up, going five frames or more in just two of his last six outings. He carried a 4.94 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 71:28 K:BB across 74.2 innings in Triple-A this year and may ultimately need a bit more time at that level before he's ready to be a full-time contributor in the majors. If Pecko gets another turn through the Astros' rotation, he is tentatively lined up to get a road start versus the Yankees next week.