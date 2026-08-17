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Ethan Pecko News: Slated for major-league debut Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Pecko is expected to be called up by the Astros and start in his major-league debut against the Angels on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Pecko was scratched from his scheduled start with Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, and it appears the 23-year-old right-hander will get the call to make his first major-league start Wednesday. Pecko briefly saw some time on the 7-day IL earlier in the season due to thoracic outlet syndrome, but he has spent the majority of 2026 in Triple-A, where he has a 4-6 record across 17 games (15 starts) with a 4.94 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 71:28 K:BB over 74.2 innings. He figures to get a few turns in the Astros rotation, at least until Mike Burrows (elbow) is cleared to return from the 15-day IL.

Ethan Pecko
Houston Astros
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