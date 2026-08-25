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Ethan Pecko News: Yields five runs in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 8:12pm

Pecko did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing five runs on five hits and four walks while striking out one batter over 4.1 innings.

Pecko entered Tuesday's start looking for a better outing than his major-league debut this past Wednesday against the Angels. That didn't come to pass in the Bronx, with the 23-year-old right-hander yielding a three-run homer to Cody Bellinger in the third inning before giving up a two-run long ball to Luis Garcia in the fifth. Pecko was able to avoid the loss thanks to the offensive outburst of his Astros teammates. Still, it hasn't been the best start to the 24-year-old's major-league career, as he has allowed seven runs over his first eight innings with Houston. Pecko could be on his way back to the minors if the Astros activate Mike Burrows (elbow) from the 15-day IL ahead of the team's weekend series against the Mets.

Ethan Pecko
Houston Astros
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