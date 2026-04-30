Ethan Petry News: Raking to begin season

Petry is slashing .333/.457/.507 with four doubles, three home runs, three stolen bases, 13 runs and 16 RBI over 19 games for High-A Wilmington.

A second-round pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft out of South Carolina, Petry put together a solid pro debut last season but has taken another step forward in 2026. The 22-year-old has split his time between right field and first base this season, and the latter position might offer a clearer path to the majors in the Nationals' organization if he continues to hit the cover off the ball. Petry is still at least a couple years away from a potential MLB debut, but he could be poised to make a big leap up prospect lists.