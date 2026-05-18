Ethan Roberts News: Allows first run Monday

Roberts allowed a run on three hits and a walk across 1.2 innings of relief in Monday's 9-3 loss to the Brewers.

Roberts got the call early with Shota Imanaga getting shelled for eight runs in only 4.1 innings of work. The former slowed down Milwaukee a bit, though he did allow his first run of the season in the process. Roberts is still sitting with a stellar 0.96 ERA in 9.1 innings across seven appearances this year, and he might need to take on a larger bullpen role moving forward with Caleb Thielbar (hamstring) and Riley Martin (elbow) both on the 15-day injured list, and Hunter Harvey (triceps) on the 60-day injured list.