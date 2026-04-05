Ethan Roberts News: Promoted for doubleheader

The Cubs recalled Roberts from Triple-A Iowa to serve as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Guardians, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

The right-hander failed to make Chicago's Opening Day roster, but he will receive a look in the majors during Sunday's twin bill. Roberts allowed six earned runs with a 6:2 K:BB over 10 big-league appearances last regular season.